PDP founder member Muzaffar Hussain Beigh joins People's Conference

Veteran PDP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Hussain Beigh on Wednesday joined the People's Conference, a party from where he began his political career.
A spokesperson of the People's Conference said Mr. Beigh joined the party after chairman Sajad Gani Lone and other leaders called on him at his residence.
"Lone on this occasion invited Beigh to once again return home and be a part of the party from where he started his political career. He impressed upon Beigh that the need of the hour is that people like him should share their experience, expertise, knowledge and political wisdom for the betterment of J-K," the spokesperson said.
He said Mr. Beigh keenly participated in the confabulations and after detailed discussion expressed his pleasure in being able to be a part of the party from where he started his political career. Mr. Beigh said that it gave him immense pleasure to be a part of the party, which he joined as a youth and was groomed by party founder Abdul Gani Lone.
He said that in his entire public life he had causes for being happy and many causes where he was disappointed.
Mr. Beigh expressed his desire to contribute by grooming youngsters and building their capacity.
He was a founder member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but was sidelined over the past few years, especially after the party joined hands with the BJP for government formation in the wake of the 2014 assembly elections.
