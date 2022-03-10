Pawar says MVA will prevail in Maharashtra

The change in Punjab is a shock to the Congress, says NCP leader

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging victorious in the Assembly elections in four out of five States, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday rubbished speculation over the impact of the results on politics in Maharashtra and said the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance was ready to take on the saffron party.

“If someone is saying that ‘ abhi Maharashtra baki bai’ (now Maharashtra remains) then let me say only one thing: ‘Maharashtra bhi taiyar hai’ (Maharashtra awaits the challenge),” he said.

Speaking to reporters on the election results , Mr. Pawar said that the change in Punjab was a shock to the Congress party. “The AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) is a new party which has won twice in Delhi. It has won the people’s mandate by the manner in which it governed that State. Punjab being the neighbour of Delhi, people in Punjab opted for the AAP based on its work. This change isn’t good for the BJP and a shock to the Congress,” he said.

Mr. Pawar said that a common minimum programme can be the basis of any discussion for an Opposition front. “The Parliament session will begin from March 14 and all party leaders will be in Delhi for the same. There will be talks,” he said.