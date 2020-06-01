Patna HC grants bail to builder but asks him to render services to check COVID-19 spread

The Patna High Court recently granted bail to a city builder with a rider that he should render his services to check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and report to a Patna civil surgeon for the purpose.

The builder, Mohammad Khalid Rashid, was in jail in two cases since November 18, 2019.

However, he came out of Patna’s Beur jail on May 22 in the case, in which a purchaser had filed a complaint against him with the Kotwali police station on August 18, 2018 allegedly for not handing over possession of her booked flat.

While granting him bail, High Court judge Anil Kumar Upadhyay asked Mr. Rashid to hand over the possession of the flat within six months and also asked him to render his services to check the spread of COVID-19.

Mr. Rashid promptly obeyed the court’s order and reported to civil surgeon Raj Kishore Chaudhury who attached him to a medical team to check the temperature of visitors at the gate of the Patna Civil Court.

“In view of the Patna HC order, we attached him to the district immunisation office on May 29 and he has been asked to conduct thermal screening of visitors with a team of medical and police staff at the gate of Patna Civil Court from Monday (June 1, 2020),” said the civil surgeon.

Earlier too, justice Anjani Kumar Sharan of the High Court had granted bail to one Santosh Sahni who was arrested in a liquor prohibition case in Samastipur district on the condition that he deposit ₹5,000 in PM Cares Fund and show the receipt to the district special excise judge before being released.

On January 18 this year, he was arrested after the recovery of 18 litres of country liquor and material to make liquor from Khanpur locality in Samastipur district.