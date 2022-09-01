Patna court rejects Bihar Minister Kartikeya Singh’s bail plea
Kartikeya Singh resigned hours after being moved to the lesser significant Sugarcane Department
A local court in Danapur in Patna district on September 1 rejected the bail application of former minister Kartikeya Singh.
RJD leader Mr. Singh resigned from the newly formed Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) Government late last night, August 31. Earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had changed his portfolio from law minister to sugarcane minister of the State.
Mr. Singh, who is an accused in a 2014 kidnapping case, became the State's Law Minister in the new Nitish Kumar Government. He resigned hours after being moved to the lesser significant Sugarcane Department.
