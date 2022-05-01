Patiala clashes | No one will be spared, says Arvind Kejriwal during Gujarat visit

Twenty-five people were booked for the incident in Patiala

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to Gujarat and will address a tribal rally on Sunday in Bharuch along with Bhartiya Tribal Party leader Chotu Vasava. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Punjab Government has taken strong action over the clashes and violence in Patiala during an anti-Khalistan march and nobody will be spared.

In reply to a question on slogans supporting creation of Khalistan during the riots there, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener said "aise kuch nahi hone denge (will not allow anything like that)".

"Nobody who has indulged in violence or spreading tension will be spared. Punjab government has taken strong action from this morning and peace has been established in Patiala. Anyone from this party or that party who will try to disturb the peace of Punjab will be dealt with strictly," Mr. Kejriwal said while interacting with reporters at Surat Airport on Saturday night.

A group calling itself 'Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray), which had called an 'Anti-Khalistan March', and some Sikh groups clashed in front of a temple in Patiala on Friday, leaving several people injured in the violence in which stones and swords were used.

Twenty-five people were booked for the incident, while three senior police officials from Patiala region were shunted out by the AAP government under Bhagwant Mann there.

Mr. Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to Gujarat and will address a tribal rally on Sunday in Bharuch along with Bhartiya Tribal Party leader Chotu Vasava.

The Delhi CM has also claimed the BJP would go in for early polls in Gujarat so that his party did not get enough time to prepare.