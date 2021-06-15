Other States

Pashupati Kumar Paras recognised as LJP's floor leader in Lok Sabha

Pashupati Kumar Paras. File.   | Photo Credit: ANI

Pashupati Kumar Paras, brother of the late LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan, was ob Monday recognised as the party's floor leader in Lok Sabha in place of Mr. Paswan's son Chirag.

Five of the LJP's six MPs had met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday and had given him a written request for appointing Mr. Paras as their leader in place of Chirag.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat Monday issued a revised list of floor leaders of parties in a notification in which Mr. Paras has been listed as the lader of Lok Janshakti Party.


