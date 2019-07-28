Party prepared to accommodate more turncoats: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said it is prepared to accommodate more turncoats in the run up to Assembly polls. Sources said as many as three to four senior Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislators could join the BJP or Shiv Sena in the coming days as the exodus of political leaders continues in the election season. Senior BJP leaders said even if certain candidates join for vested reasons, several others will have suitable experience to help the party grow in the future. “We will accommodate each one of them according to their experience and standing. While the party understands some may have their selfish reasons to join, we are prepared to accommodate all,” said BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil, adding that the party is willing to provide space to senior leaders as well.

Among those tipped to join BJP is senior Congress leader and South-Central Mumbai MLA Kalidas Kolambkar. There are speculations that senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal may also join Shiv Sena. However, both leaders have denied the move. “We are facing resistance from the local units in the case of Mr. Kolambkar who has been looking to join the BJP for the past one year. We are also facing some opposition from Shiv Sena on these inductions. However, the party does not want to deny anyone an entry if there is merit in it,” said a senior BJP leader and Cabinet minister.

Earlier this week, the NCP Mumbai unit chief Sachin Ahir joined the Sena. Soon after, women unit’s chief for Mumbai Chitra Wagh too quit. Meanwhile, NCP local leaders organised a havan (prayer) to prevent MLAs from leaving. NCP leadership said it is a temporary loss but one that shows BJP is using the tactic of fear and greed to attract MLAs. “Their (BJP) plan to use fear and greed to attract new members is working. But our party is prepared with a secondary leadership in place,” said chief NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik who is tipped to become the next Mumbai unit chief.