Parties which boycotted inauguration of new Parliament have disrespected democracy, Savarkar: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

May 29, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - Pune

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that political parties which had boycotted in the inauguration of the new Parliament had shown “deep disrespect” towards India’s democracy and towards Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar.

Mr. Shinde, who, along with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis was present at the inauguration of the new building, later offered tributes to the Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar at the Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi on the occasion of his 140th birth anniversary.

“Political parties not participating in the inauguration today have shown deep disrespect towards India’s democracy and Savarkarji. Today’s democracy has crossed the Lakshman Rekha laid by political dynasties. Those who don’t take pride in our culture heritage, those who despise thinkers like Veer Savarkar have preferred to boycott a national celebration,” said the Maharashtra Chief Minister in a tweet.

Paying fulsome tributes to the Hindutva ideologue, Mr. Shinde, whose Shiv Sena faction is in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the State, described Savarkar as “a great patriot”, the “father of Hindutva” and “pride of Maharashtra.”

“This day in 1883 was born a son of mother India. 140 years later, on the same day, a free and confident India witnesses dedication of a new Parliament building. This is the greatest tribute to Savarkar ji and honour to all Maharashtrians!” he tweeted.

Later, speaking to reporters outside the Maharashtra Sadan, Mr. Shinde took thinly-veiled jibes at the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties, particularly the Sharad pawar-led NCP and the rival Shiv Sena faction led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray.

“The fact that Parliament building was completed in record time is not digested by the Opposition. The cure for this stomach pain will be given by the public in 2024…the Opposition are afraid of the Prime Minister’s popularity and keep opposing everything he does. Though they are uniting against him, nothing will come of it,” he said.