Parties demand probe after bridge collapses in Bihar during Cyclone Yaas

It was built just three years ago during NDA regime in State

A bridge constructed three years ago over River Kanchi in Tamar area of Ranchi collapsed due to heavy rain after cyclone Yaas hit the State on May 27.

Political parties have demanded a probe into the collapse.

The Haradih-Budhadih bridge connecting Tamar, Bundu and Sonahatu areas of Ranchi district was constructed after spending crores of rupees during the previous NDA regime in the State.

However, the linking roads of the bridge were yet to be completed, and the bridge was not even formally inaugurated.

State Congress leader and former legislator Keshav Mahto Kamlesh has demanded a high-level probe. He urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to blacklist the company that constructed the bridge and take action against the engineers.

State BJP leader Vinay Mahato Dheeraj too demanded a high-level probe into the collapse of the bridge “even before it was formally inaugurated”.

As the bridge has collapsed, people of the area have to travel long distance to go to Sonahatu, Silli and Rahe areas across the river.

Meanwhile, two people died and nearly 8 lakh were affected by Yaas in Jharkhand. At least 5,000 people were evacuated from low-lying areas near several rivers in East Singhbhum district, while 15,000 were shifted to safer places.

“Two persons lost their lives when a house collapsed due to heavy rain in Ranchi, while a bridge in Tamar collapsed”, State Disaster Management Secretary Amitabh Kaushal said.

Heavy rains have lashed several areas of Bihar and Jharkhand from May 27 due to the impact of Yaas.