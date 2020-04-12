Parliament allowed to function to topple M.P. government, says Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday said Parliament was allowed to function during the COVID-19 outbreak to ensure that the State Assembly could function too.

Asked if Parliament was allowed to run to ensure the State government could be toppled, Mr. Nath told reporters via a videoconference Parliament functioned even when all countries were expressing concern over the outbreak and the Odisha and the Chhattisgarh Assemblies were adjourned.

“Our Assembly Speaker in his wisdom had adjourned the session to March 26 in view of the lockdown but he was mocked at,” he said.

Mr. Nath pointed out: “Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath as the Chief Minister on March 23. The nationwide lockdown was imposed the next day.”

The former Congress government had initiated a lockdown by shutting malls and colleges from March 12 itself. “The Centre didn’t take any action as they were waiting to topple the government.”

Madhya Pradesh, he said, was perhaps the only State in the world at present which didn’t have a Health or a Home Minister. “Most of the figures are emerging from urban areas. The more you test, the more number of positives there will be and vice versa,” he said.