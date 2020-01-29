Parents’ birth details will not be collected for NPR, says BJD

Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Tuesday said that information on the date and place of birth of parents will not be collected for preparation of the National Population Register (NPR). Data for the NPR is likely to be collected in the State between April 16 and May 31.

Talking to presspersons after a party meeting here, ahead of the budget session of Parliament, BJD MP and spokesperson Pinaki Misra said that following objections from the Odisha government, the Centre had clarified that Column 13(2) of the NPR form was optional and the norm would not be applicable in the State.

Mr. Misra further said that the BJD supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), but was not in favour of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The BJD’s stand had already been clarified by Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik, he added.

Enumeration of OBCs

Mr. Misra said that in the upcoming budget session, BJD MPs would raise the demand for enumeration of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the 2021 Census.

In the 2011 Census, OBC enumeration was not carried out, and even if it was done by any chance, it was never disclosed. As a result of that, OBC communities, which are a very important part of society, were left out, said Mr. Misra.

Census format

It may be recalled that the Odisha Cabinet had on January 11 resolved to move the Centre with the plea to conduct a socio-economic caste enumeration, along with the general Census, either by inserting suitable columns in the Census format, or by prescribing a separate format.

“Unavailability of reliable and authentic data about the exact numbers of socially and educationally backward classes and other backward classes/castes, geographical areas of their spread and density has been a huge challenge in ensuring focused and outcome-specific planning,” the Cabinet had said in a resolution.

The BJD parliamentary party meeting, which was chaired by Mr. Patnaik, also decided that the party’s MPs would raise various issues, such as a hike in coal royalty, clean energy cess, the Centre’s assistance in compensating GST (Goods and Services Tax) losses, inter-State river disputes, and pending railway projects in Parliament.