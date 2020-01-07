Panjab University students protest against JNU violence

Students belonging to the Left-leaning organisations on Monday staged a protest at Panjab University against the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.

A few also disrupted the address of Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta by shouting slogans against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, student outfit Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Mr. Gupta was addressing a gathering on “Women’s participation in decision-making” here.

Students removed

Security personnel removed some students from the seminar hall amid slogan shouting.

Mr. Gupta, later talking to the journalists, said the protest by the students was a “predetermined act” and was organised by those who want to break the country.

“While everyone has a right to speak, but it should be done in a decent manner,” he said.

ABVP activists also staged a demonstration against the Left-leaning student outfits on the university campus.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, while demanding the strictest of action against the perpetrators of the violence in JNU irrespective of their political affiliation or ideology, asked the Centre and the Delhi governments to stop indulging in a blame-game over the issue, and ensure urgent restoration of law and order at the country’s premier university.

Capt. Amarinder said clashes witnessed in Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Millia Islamia and JNU in recent weeks had not just marred the country’s international image but had caused irrevocable damage to its education system.

Blaming the Central government, the Delhi government as well as the Delhi Police for the unbridled and vicious attacks on students in JNU last night, Capt. Amarinder said such unruly scenes were unparalleled in independent India.