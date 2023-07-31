HamberMenu
Pakistani intruder shot dead in J&K’s Arnia sector

July 31, 2023 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - Jammu

PTI
BSF shot a Pakistani intruder along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir | representative image

BSF shot a Pakistani intruder along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir | representative image | Photo Credit: PTI

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday in second such incident in a week, officials said.

The intruder was gunned down by the alert border guards when he ignored the repeated warnings and tried to flee after managing to cross the border fence near Jabowal border outpost in Arnia sector around 1:45 a.m., they said.

Confirming the incident, a BSF spokesman said, "In the intervening night of July 30-July 31 July, the vigilant troops observed suspicious movement across the International Border (IB) in Arnia border area. An intruder was observed approaching towards the BSF fence and the troops neutralised him and thwarted the infiltration attempt,” he said.

The area was cordoned off immediately after the incident and a search operation is underway, the officials said, adding that the body is being retrieved from the scene.

On July 25, a Pakistani intruder carrying over four kilograms of high-grade heroin was gunned down by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Ramgarh sector of Samba district.

