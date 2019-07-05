Pakistan won’t attempt another Kargil: Army Chief

Pakistan will not attempt another Kargil-like infiltration as it has “seen the consequences”, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said on Friday as India commemorates 20 years of the conflict this year.

“We don’t think Pakistan will attempt something like that because they have seen the consequences...I can clearly say, in the coming days and years, Pakistan will not dare to attempt any infiltration,” Gen. Rawat said in response to a question. “There is no such area that we have left unguarded. Our surveillance team is keeping a tight watch and regularly patrolling the areas,” he stated.

The Army Chief was speaking to the media on the sidelines of a commemorative event on Kargil where he released a video of a special tribute song penned by Bollywood lyricist Sameer, dedicated to the Kargil heroes.

Army Games

Later, Gen. Rawat attended a curtain raiser event for the International Army Games, part of which is scheduled to take place at Jaisalmer in August.

This is the fifth edition of the games and India is hosting the International Scout Masters Competition for the first time. The Army games are organised by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation.