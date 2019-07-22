Other States

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

more-in

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on July 22, a second such incident in the last three days, a defence spokesperson said.

The troops targeted forward posts and villages in Sunderbani sector with mortars and small arms in the early morning hours, prompting retaliation by the Indian Army, the spokesman said.

A police official said the intermittent firing and shelling was still on when last reports were received, but there was no casualty on the Indian side.

On July 20, during the visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to different parts of the state, Pakistani troops targeted Mendhar sector of Poonch district causing bullet injuries to a civilian in Balnoi village.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 22, 2019 12:47:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/pakistan-violates-ceasefire-along-loc-in-jks-rajouri/article28637021.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY