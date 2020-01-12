Other States

Over 600 roads blocked in H.P.

People walking on snow-covered path in Kufri, Shimla, on Saturday.

People walking on snow-covered path in Kufri, Shimla, on Saturday.  

more-in

Met dept. issues orange warning, more snow, rain likely

As over 600 roads in various parts of Himachal Pradesh remained blocked following heavy snowfall this week, the meteorological department on Saturday issued a fresh orange warning for more rain and snowfall till January 17.

Most parts of the State, including Kufri and Manali, reeled under biting cold at sub-zero temperatures, with Lahaul and Spiti district’s administrative centre Keylong recording the lowest temperature at minus 14.3 degrees Celsius, the met department said.

According to data provided by a State Disaster Management Authority official on Saturday evening, 632 roads, including 448 in Shimla zone, are still blocked. Around 440 machines, including 381 earth movers, 16 bulldozers and 43 tippers, were on the job to clear snow.

On Friday, an elderly person died after falling on a slippery snow-covered road in the city.

The Met Department on Saturday issued an ‘orange’ warning for rain and snowfall till January 17.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2020 1:17:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/over-600-roads-blocked-in-hp/article30546659.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY