Over 600 roads blocked in H.P.

As over 600 roads in various parts of Himachal Pradesh remained blocked following heavy snowfall this week, the meteorological department on Saturday issued a fresh orange warning for more rain and snowfall till January 17.

Most parts of the State, including Kufri and Manali, reeled under biting cold at sub-zero temperatures, with Lahaul and Spiti district’s administrative centre Keylong recording the lowest temperature at minus 14.3 degrees Celsius, the met department said.

According to data provided by a State Disaster Management Authority official on Saturday evening, 632 roads, including 448 in Shimla zone, are still blocked. Around 440 machines, including 381 earth movers, 16 bulldozers and 43 tippers, were on the job to clear snow.

On Friday, an elderly person died after falling on a slippery snow-covered road in the city.

The Met Department on Saturday issued an ‘orange’ warning for rain and snowfall till January 17.