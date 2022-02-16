Orissa HC forms panel to assess ground situation in Dhinkia

Residents opposed to establishment of mega steel plant in their vicinity

The Orissa High Court on Wednesday ordered constitution of an advocates’ committee for assessment of the ground situation in Dhinkia, epicentre of anti-steel project in Jagatsinghpur district.

The HC also directed to facilitate villagers’ safe return to their respective homes.

The villagers had fled Dhinkia fearing arrest on January 14 when they had a clash with armed police over acquisition of land for the proposed 13.2–mtpa capacity steel plant.

The clash erupted when villagers resisted destruction of betel vineyards. The police chased them away using batons. Six persons including Debendra Swain, who was spearheading the movement against land acquisition for the plant, and Narendra Mohanty, a social activist, were arrested. It was alleged that the armed police searched every house in Dhinkia.

Activists alleged that the Jagatsinghpur district administration had resorted to gross human rights violations to facilitate the project.

Industrialist Sajjan Jindal–led JSW Group has proposed to set up the plant at an estimated investment of around ₹55,000 crore on the land acquired previously for South Korean steel major POSCO’s steel mill.

A 900–mw captive power plant and a 10–mtpa cement grinding and mixing unit were also part of the project. The villagers fear that it would snatch their vibrant livelihood source and cause pollution.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Dr. S. Muralidhar and Justice R. K. Pattanaik ordered, “Counsels Prasanta Kumar Jena, Omkar Devdas and Sukanta Kumar Dalai as well as Debakanta Mohanty and J. Katikia, additional government advocates, will visit Dhinkia on February 19 and file a joint report of their assessment of the situation on the ground.

“If they are unable to agree on their respective perceptions, it is permissible for them to file their respective reports.

“If there are villagers who apprehend of returning to the village for fear of safety or of arrest, their names be furnished by counsel for the petitioners to Debakanta Mohanty and J. Katikia who can then arrange for them to be escorted back to the village without any fear, harassment by way of threat of arrest or risk to their safety.”

Mr. Jena said he had drawn the attention of the court on forcible acquisition of land for the steel plant without environment clearance and public consent. “When we would assess the ground situation, the issue of necessary regulatory approval granted for the project would definitely crop up,” he said.