Orissa HC directs senior officer to undergo fresh training for not registering FIR

December 10, 2022 02:29 am | Updated 02:29 am IST

In a significant ruling, the Orissa High Court Judge S. K Panigrahi has directed a senior police officer of the State to undergo fresh sensitisation training for one month at the Biju Patnaik Police Academy in Bhubaneswar for refusing to register a First Information Report (FIR) in a murder case. The police inspector has also been banned from any field posting for one year, the High Court ordered stating that the inaction shown by the police inspector, who is now posted as Inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Infocity Police Station in the State capital, is highly deplorable and observed that institutional lethargy has crept into the system.

Justice Mr. Panigrahi said, “The inaction shown by the police is deplored. If there is even a shred of truth in the allegations made herein, such infamy by the police deserves strong condemnation. The core mission of the police is to protect citizens from the undesirable elements of society. But if its actions were to leave the community more vulnerable to criminal victimisation, it would undermine the popular confidence in law enforcement.”

The case among other things pertains to the alleged murder of one Anand Toppo (33), a childhood friend of former international hockey player Birendra Lakra. On February 28 this year, Birendra informed Anand’s father Bandhan Toppo over the telephone that Anand was found unconscious at his Bhubaneswar flat and he (Birendra) was taking him to the hospital. But on the next day, when Mr. Toppo reached Bhubaneswar from Rourkela, he was told that Anand had committed suicide. Since there was no suicide note and injury marks were seen on Anand’s body. Mr. Toppo suspected foul play and accused Birendra of the death of his son. He also blamed another woman, Manjeet Tete, for the death of his son.

When his repeated pleas to the police to register an FIR in this case went in vain, he approached the Orissa High Court in October this year pleading to assign the investigation of the murder case to either CID, Crime Branch police of the State or to any other independent investigating agency accusing of Bhubaneswar police of shielding Birendra, who once served as a DSP in Orissa police.

Interestingly, after Mr. Toppo approached the High Court, the Infocity police acknowledged his written complaint and registered an FIR on November 24. Viewing such inaction by the police as an attempt to protect the accused, the High Court has also directed the Bhubaneswar DCP to personally monitor the investigation while keeping all the influences at bay and submit the final report within three months.