Order to nine policemen to shave beards withdrawn

Facing flak over their edict to nine Muslim members of the force to shave their beards, the police in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Friday withdrew the order after getting representation from the aggrieved policemen. Superintendent of Police Anil Paris Deshmukh had on Thursday cancelled the permission granted earlier to the policemen to sport beards.

Mr. Deshmukh told reporters that the policemen had been asked to cut their beards to ensure that they looked “unbiased”.

“Policemen should not only work in an impartial manner, but they should also look like that,” the SP said.

Thursday’s order was issued by the district police chief to Assistant Sub-Inspector Israel Ahmed, head constable Chhotey Khan and seven constables. The order mentioned various dates when they were given permission to grow a beard and stated that it had been cancelled “with immediate effect”.

‘Administrative order’

Mr. Deshmukh said it was an administrative order which had been withdrawn after getting representation from the policemen concerned. “The permission to sport a beard has been given,” he said. The decision of the police drew angry reactions on social media.