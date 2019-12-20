‘Oppose CAA through posts, memorandums’

The Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati said on Friday that her party “does not believe in vandalism” and requested its members to express their opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act “through posts and mail and by handing over memorandum” instead of coming out on the streets.

“Unlike other parties, we do not believe in vandalism. We hold protests but do not indulge in violence,” she said.

“I request my partymen that in view of the emergency-like oppression do not to come on the streets. Instead, they should express their opposition to the said act through posts and mail and by handing over memorandum to DMs, CMs and Governors,” she said.

A BSP team met President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday over the Citizenship Act and the violence that ensued over the issue.

Judicial probe sought

The delegation, led by the party’s national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, met the President and sought a judicial inquiry into Sunday violence at Jamia Millia Islamia and withdrawal of the contentious law.