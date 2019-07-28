Oppn. parties all set to corner Punjab government in House

With the Punjab Assembly session slated to start from August 2, the Opposition parties are all set to corner the ruling Congress government on the issues of unemployment, prevailing agrarian crisis and deteriorating law and order in the State.

Besides, the issue of closure report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with sacrilege cases is also likely to be be at the center stage.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Harpal Singh Cheema, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, said that his party would take up the issue of CBI closure report with the seriousness it merited.

“Also, we will raise issues of unemployment, drugs menace, farmers’ loan and agrarian crisis among other public-centric issues,” he said.

“It had been four long years since the incident of desecration of thw Guru Granth Sahib and the police firing incident at Behbal Kalan-Kotkapura took place, but yet nothing had come out of the investigations. Investigating teams are yet to ascertain who were behind the firing incidents at Behbal Kalan-Kotakpura and desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib,” he alleged.

The Leader of the Opposition accused the Congress government of running away from deliberating on key issues concerning Punjab and its people. “Its for this reason that the session was restricted to a mere two sittings, which is unfortunate,” he said.

The monsoon session of the Punjab Assembly will be held from August 2 to 6.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has also accused the Congress government of shying away from discussing the burning issues of the State and asked Assembly Speaker Rana K.P. Singh to hold a three-week session.

Senior Akali Dal leader Daljit Cheema on Sunday said that party would raise the issue of deteriorating law and order in the State among other issues on the floor of the House.

“The State government has completely failed to maintain law and order. People are not even safe in jails. The recent murder of a person in Nabha Jail and mysterious death of a drugs smuggling accused in Amritsar jail, were the latest instances to prove the point,” said Mr. Cheema.

Farmers’ suicide

“Earlier this month incessant rain resulted in flooding in Sangrur and Patiala districts but the government failed to deal with the situation aptly, letting people suffer. There are several issues that we will raise, including increasing farmers suicide and rise in power tariffs,” said Mr. Cheema.