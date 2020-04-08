One militant killed in encounter in Sopore

An encounter broke out between the security forces and militants in Baramulla district’s Sopore on Wednesday, and the security forces surrounded two to four militants.

“On a credible input, an operation was launched at Arampora in Sopore by the security forces last night. An exchange of fire started sometime ago. Two to four terrorists are reported to be present,” said the police spokesman.

Locals said a house caught fire in the exchange of fire.

An official said one of the trapped militants was killed.

The area has been completely sealed.

Militant’s body retrieved after gunfight

One militant was killed in the gunfight and his body has been recovered, the police said on Wednesday. “He is Jaish-e-Muhammad commander Sajad Nawab Dar, a resident of Said Pora, Sopore,” the police said.