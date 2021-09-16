One killed in blaze in Pune industrial estate

Small cake sparkler manufacturing unit reduced to ashes

One person was killed and at least one other was injured after a fire broke out at a small cake sparkler manufacturing unit at an industrial estate in Pune district on September 16 morning.

The blaze, which erupted at the Bhau Industrial Estate in the Sinhagad Road area, was brought under control after more than an hour of efforts, said officials.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) fire chief Prashant Ranpise said the unit produced crackers of the kind used in small functions like birthday parties.

The industrial unit was gutted following a loud explosion followed by a series of explosions a little after 10 a.m.

According to police, 16 labourers were working in the unit and all but one managed to escape.

While the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, authorities said the deceased labourer was reportedly mixing chemicals in cake candles when a bulb which was lit over the mixture could have generated heat, resulting in the first major blast.

This in turn is said to have set off other explosions owing to the chemical material lying around the unit, say officials.

The Fire department said it rushed eight fire tenders to the spot.