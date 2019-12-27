Other States

One dead, four hurt due to factory explosion in Himachal Pradesh’s Nangal village

A Google map view of Nalagarh, Solan district in Himachal Pradesh.

A Google map view of Nalagarh, Solan district in Himachal Pradesh.  

more-in

Police officials say the blast occurred at Siddhivinayak Saria Factory in Nalagarh of Soland district at around 7.30 a.m.

One person was killed and four others were injured critically due to an explosion in the furnace of a factory in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Friday, police said.

As per the information, the blast occurred at Siddhivinayak Saria Factory in Nangal village of Nalagarh in the district at around 7.30 a.m.

One of the injured succumbed to his injuries whereas the condition of the other four is stated to be critical, Baddi Superintendent of Police Rohit Malpani said.

The injured were earlier taken to a nearby hospital from where they have been referred to PGI Chandigarh, he said.

A case has been registered at Nalagarh police station under Indian Penal Code sections 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
disaster and accident
explosion
Himachal Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 6:31:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/one-dead-four-hurt-due-to-factory-explosion-in-himachal-pradeshs-nangal-village/article30413327.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY