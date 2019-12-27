One dead, four hurt due to factory explosion in Himachal Pradesh’s Nangal village

One person was killed and four others were injured critically due to an explosion in the furnace of a factory in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Friday, police said.

As per the information, the blast occurred at Siddhivinayak Saria Factory in Nangal village of Nalagarh in the district at around 7.30 a.m.

One of the injured succumbed to his injuries whereas the condition of the other four is stated to be critical, Baddi Superintendent of Police Rohit Malpani said.

The injured were earlier taken to a nearby hospital from where they have been referred to PGI Chandigarh, he said.

A case has been registered at Nalagarh police station under Indian Penal Code sections 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), he said.