Manipur Assembly adjourned sine die after ruckus by Congress MLAs

August 29, 2023 11:26 am | Updated 04:11 pm IST - Imphal

Manipur on August 29 had its shortest Assembly session after the Opposition Congress’ demand an extension of the session for five more days to discuss the issues in State.

The Legislative Assembly session began at 11 a.m. and was adjourned sine die soon after the obituary references and tabling of the committee reports. Speaker of the House Thokchom Satyabrata adjourned the session sine die after the Congress created a ruckus.

Even as the CLP leader Okram Ibobi started speaking on the Congress’s demand for a five-day extension, the Speaker went ahead with his ruling.

Veteran politician O. Joy said, “The one-day session was not in the interest of the people but purely in the interest of the elected members. If there is no session within six months there will be no BJP-led Government. The six-month deadline ends on September 2.”

Mr. Ibobi said, “During the Assembly business advisory committee meeting I had suggested to have a five-day session for meaningful discussions. It was turned down.” He added that many things are not clear. “If it is a normal session a 15-day notice should be given. If it is a special session only the urgent matters could be discussed.”

O. Joy termed the adjourned session as a dark spot in the political history of Manipur.

Meanwhile, all the 10 Kuki MLAs were absent from the House.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in his address, said, “With great sorrow, we condole the deaths of those killed in the violence. In times like these, words seem inefficient for those who have lost their loved ones in the strife.” The House resolved that all differences should be addressed through dialogue and peaceful means for communal harmony in the state.

The House also lauded the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon and congratulated scientist N. Raghu Singh, who is from Manipur and was in ISRO team that led the mission.

Soon after, Congress MLAs started shouting “stop mockery, let’s save democracy” from their seats and demanded that a five-day session be held for discussing the situation in the State.

The Speaker urged the Opposition MLAs to sit down but as the ruckus continued, he adjourned the House for 30 minutes.

When the House reassembled, the Congress MLAs continued with their protest, upon which the Speaker said it was not possible to continue with the session amid the ruckus and adjourned the proceedings sine die.

Last month, the State Government had recommended a session by August 21, but later revised it to August 28 on not getting a green light from the Raj Bhavan. Last week, the Chief Minister’s office announced that the Assembly would reconvene on August 29.

The previous Assembly session was held in March and according to the norms, a session must be held every six months.

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) had recently denounced the convening of the session saying the present situation was not conducive for Kuki-Zo MLAs to attend it.

In a joint statement on Sunday, both the organisations said considering the complete breakdown of law and order and the failure of the State Government in protecting the lives of the common people and officials, convening the session “is devoid of logic and rationality.”

On Saturday, former Manipur Chief Minister and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh had said the session was an eyewash and not in the public interest.

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundreds have sustained injuries since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3.

(With inputs from PTI)