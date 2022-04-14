Odisha woman resolved to raise ‘intersex’ baby

Amid the father’s reluctance to accept the child, administration steps in

A woman in Odisha has resolved to raise her believed-to-be an intersex baby, (a baby born with a combination of male and female biological traits) as a single parent after the father apparently abandoned the newborn.

Snehalata Baral, the mother, had given birth to a baby who was said to be an intersex child in a private nursing home in Jajpur district on April 10. After seeing the physical condition, the father Tapan Kumar Baral wanted the baby to be put up in a shelter home.

However, Ms. Baral remained strong and resolute. The mother said she might have to sacrifice her marriage, but she would not part with the baby. After painful Cesarean section, Ms. Baral left for her maternal home instead of going to in-laws’ house.

‘Gift of God’

“The baby is a gift of God. I would have anyway raised the baby had it been a boy or girl. After bearing the baby for months, I cannot abandon because of the inter-sex condition,” Ms. Baral told The Hindu over phone.

After the news of father trying to abandon the baby spread, the Jajpur Transgender Association pitched in to counsel the family members. “Thousands of intersex children are born in the country. It was not their fault to be born like this. They are human beings and they have every right to live a dignified life,” said Kajal Nayak, president of the Jajpur Transgender Association.

While the issue has posed as a moral dilemma for both families, the Jajpur district administration has come forward to intervene to protect the baby from being discriminated against.

“We have put two district level officials to tackle the issue. The District Social Welfare Officer has been assigned to counsel the man not to absolve his basic duty as a father and husband. The best case scenario is to save the conjugal life which would inevitably come as a blessing for the baby,” said Chakravati Singh Rathore, Jajpur District Collector.

“The District Child Protection Officer has been asked to examine the health condition of the baby who has already been referred to Sishu Bhawan, Odisha’s premiere paediatric hospital, for sex determination. Whatever medical intervention is needed for the child will be extended,” Mr. Rathore said

Financial help

“If the father holds his ground that he would not embrace the baby and mother decides to raise the child alone, the district administration would mobilise financial assistance required for looking after the child. And the father would be proceeded against for abandoning the baby. The matter would be dealt by the Child Welfare Committee, a quasi-judicial body,” the Collector said.

With pressure mounting from all quarters to accept the newborn, the father and in-laws were said to have changed their mind and contacted the mother for resolution of the issue.

Ms. Baral says, “I know that my in-laws would accept the baby under pressure from the administration and people. But, this does not guarantee that my baby would not face discrimination throughout its life,” she said. The mother urged the government to provide her a job so that she could look after her baby.