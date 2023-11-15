Odisha to invest ₹3,388 crore for strengthening public health system over five years

November 15, 2023 05:53 am | Updated 05:53 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Odisha government on Tuesday announced it will invest ₹3,388 crore over the next five years for strengthening the public health system in the State under a new scheme called “Ama Hospital” (Our Hospital).

The State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gave its nod to the plan proposed under 5T (Team work, Technology, Transparency, Time and Transformation) initiative.

The objective is to make healthcare more patient centric and focus more on investing on interventions contributing towards ease of living by the patients and the family members coming to public health facilities.

“Under this initiative, the State government plans to transform all 1858 public health facilities at district headquarter hospitals, sub-divisional headquarter hospitals, community health centres and primary health centres level in a phased manner to be oriented towards patient comfort and care,” says the State government in a statement.

A sum of ₹3,388.73 crore has been provisioned for a period of five years from 2023-24 to 2027-28 for the scheme. In the first year, 149 public health facilities will be strengthened.

The major components include improved patient waiting area with all basic patient amenities, more drug distribution counters for quick dispensing of drugs, hygienic toilet facilities for better patient experience, attendant rest shed for stay at the facility during hospitalisation of patients and uniform branding, signages and prototypes within the building and campus for easy navigating within the facility.

Beside, online registration system for better patient management, laboratory report on phone to avoid multiple visit to hospitals and Aahaar Kendras for providing quality food in subsidised rate were other features of the scheme.