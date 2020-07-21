Other States

Odisha raises retirement age of doctors

With the COVID-19 pandemic curve showing no signs of flattening, the Odisha government on Tuesday extended the retirement age of doctors from 62 to 65 years to ensure their availability.

A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik resolved to increase the retirement age in case of medical officers of the Odisha Medical and Health Services cadre as well as allopathic medical officers under the Labour and Employees State Insurance Department from 62 to 65 years.

The State government was facing shortage of doctors in Ganjam district, home district of the Chief Minister, where the situation appeared to be spiralling out of control. Last week, the government shifted more than 100 doctors from six other districts to manage the situation in Ganjam.

Odisha’s COVID-19 death toll crossed the 100-mark following report of six more deaths on Tuesday.

