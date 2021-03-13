Other States

Odisha MLA tries to ‘drink’ sanitiser

An Odisha legislator tried to consume sanitiser inside the State Assembly on Friday in protest over alleged non-procurement of paddy from farmers in mandis.

BJP MLA of Deogarh Subash Panigrahi was thwarted from drinking the sanitiser by State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha and fellow MLAs who were present in the House.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.

