Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das dies of bullet injuries

January 29, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST

Odisha’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kisore Das died of bullet injuries on January 29, Apollo Hospital officials said. Earlier in the day, Mr. Das was shot and grievously injured when he got out of his car, allegedly by a police officer who was captured.

“The injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart. He was given urgent ICU care. But, despite best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries,” a statement issued by the hospital said.

Mr. Das was shot in the chest by an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police while the former was going to attend a public function at western Odisha town of Brajarajnagar on January 29.

The ASI, identified as Gopal Das, who was deployed for protection the Minister allegedly fired four to five rounds of bullet from his service revolver from close range. The assailant has been detained. The Inspector in-charge of local police station and another person have also sustained injuries in the firing.

The Minister was coming out of his car at Gandhi Chhak when the police personnel opened fire at him, and Mr. Das immediately fell to the ground. His associate and supporters rushed him to Jharsuguda District Headquarter Hospital. As his health condition remained critical, he was airlifted to Bhubaneswar for further treatment.

Jharsuguda Sub-divisional police officer Gupteswar Bhoi said that the ASI Das had fired at the Minister and two other persons sustained injuries in the incident.

The accused police personnel is being interrogated. Senior police personnel said the assailant did not run away from the spot after firing at the Minister. Some personal vendetta has been suspected behind the attack.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condemned the attack on Health minister Mr Das . “‘I am shocked at the unfortunate incident of attack on Mr. Das. I strongly condemn the attack on him. I pray for his early recovery,” said Mr. Patnaik .“ He ordered a crime branch probe into the incident. Senior officers of Crime Branch have been asked to go to the spot.