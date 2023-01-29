HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das dies of bullet injuries

Mr. Das was shot in the chest by an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police while he was going to attend a public function

January 29, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST

Satyasundar Barik
Odisha Health Minister Naba Das is rushed to hospital after he was shot at in Jharsuguda district on January 29, 2023. The incident occurred when Naba Das was on his way to attend a programme.

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das is rushed to hospital after he was shot at in Jharsuguda district on January 29, 2023. The incident occurred when Naba Das was on his way to attend a programme. | Photo Credit: PTI

Odisha’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kisore Das died of bullet injuries on January 29, Apollo Hospital officials said. Earlier in the day, Mr. Das was shot and grievously injured when he got out of his car, allegedly by a police officer who was captured.

“The injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart. He was given urgent ICU care. But, despite best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries,” a statement issued by the hospital said.

Mr. Das was shot in the chest by an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police while the former was going to attend a public function at western Odisha town of Brajarajnagar on January 29.

The ASI, identified as Gopal Das, who was deployed for protection the Minister allegedly fired four to five rounds of bullet from his service revolver from close range. The assailant has been detained. The Inspector in-charge of local police station and another person have also sustained injuries in the firing.

Watch:

The Minister was coming out of his car at Gandhi Chhak when the police personnel opened fire at him, and Mr. Das immediately fell to the ground. His associate and supporters rushed him to Jharsuguda District Headquarter Hospital. As his health condition remained critical, he was airlifted to Bhubaneswar for further treatment.

Jharsuguda Sub-divisional police officer Gupteswar Bhoi said that the ASI Das had fired at the Minister and two other persons sustained injuries in the incident.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik arrives at Apolo Hospital where the injured Minister is being treated, in Bhubaneswar on January 29, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik arrives at Apolo Hospital where the injured Minister is being treated, in Bhubaneswar on January 29, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

The accused police personnel is being interrogated. Senior police personnel said the assailant did not run away from the spot after firing at the Minister. Some personal vendetta has been suspected behind the attack.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condemned the attack on Health minister Mr Das . “‘I am shocked at the unfortunate incident of attack on Mr. Das. I strongly condemn the attack on him. I pray for his early recovery,” said Mr. Patnaik .“ He ordered a crime branch probe into the incident. Senior officers of Crime Branch have been asked to go to the spot.

Related Topics

Orissa

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.