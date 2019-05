The Odisha government is working to bring home the body of Kalpana Dash, the first woman from the State to summit the peak. She had first scaled the mountain in 2008. Ms. Dash had complained of breathlessness during the descent this year.

“Kalpana Dash had repeatedly brought accolades to the State. We are committed to bring her mortal remains back to her State. It is reported to be at the Balcony, at an altitude of approximately 8,600 metres,” said Vishal K. Dev, Sports Secretary.