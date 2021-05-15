Odisha forms panel to tackle future waves

The high power committee will have doctors, scientists, experts

The Odisha government on Saturday announced formation of a high-power advisory committee under chairmanship of Srinath Reddy that would guide the State on mass vaccination and help prepare strategies to face future COVID-19 waves.

“The high power committee will advise the State on steps to be taken from now keeping the future challenges in mind,” said Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, State Chief Secretary.

The high power committee would have renowned doctors, public health experts and scientists including Devi Prasad Shetty, noted cardiac surgeon and founder of Narayan Health, and Ramakant Panda, Managing Director of Asian Heart Institute.

The committee will advise the government on strengthening health infrastructure with quality equipment available globally, best practices and deployment of personnel.