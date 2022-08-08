Odisha experiencing 'achhe din', says Amit Shah

Odisha has maximum number of representatives at the national level, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being welcomed upon his arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, in Bhubaneswar, on Sunday night, August 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Odisha has maximum number of representatives at the national level, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted that the BJP-led Centre works in close coordination with the Naveen Patnaik-led government for the “holistic development” of the people of Odisha.

Mr. Shah also pointed out that the State has a large number of representatives at the top echelons of the country.

“Be it the governor of RBI or the President of India, Odisha has maximum number of representatives at the national level. The state is experiencing ‘acche din’ [good times] at present,” he said during a programme organised at Indoor Stadium in Cuttack to mark the 75th anniversary of Odia daily Prajatantra.

Noting that Odisha has huge potential to emerge as a “state of possibilities”, Mr. Shah said, “There is a long coastline, rich mineral resources, forests and talented human resources here. I see a great future for Odisha.”