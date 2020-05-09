Odisha drafts more than 2 lakh people into COVID-19 workforce

The Odisha government has drafted more than two lakh people, including doctors and nurses, into COVID-19 workforce and provided them hands-on training, with the State entering critical phase of the pandemic.

As many as 8,023 doctors, 8,296 staff nurses, 4,105 paramedics and lab technicians, 4,114 AYUSH doctors, 4,905 ambulance drivers, 7,236 sanitation staff and 1,35,820 health workers have been identified as dedicated COVID-19 service providers.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy reviewed the readiness of the COVID-19 workforce here on Friday. More than 90% of the workforce received training, said the State government.

“The medical students of seventh, eighth and ninth semesters volunteered for COVID-19 duty, and, as of now, 8,325 students from MBBS, AYUSH and nursing wings have also been trained in COVID-19 care,” said State Health Secretary N. B. Dhal. Besides, 108 doctors, 64 staff nurse and 61 pharmacists from ESI and private sector hospitals have also been trained.

Similarly, 33,900 functionaries to be deployed at temporary medical camps set up in different panchayats have also been trained in management of such camps, health, nutrition, water and sanitation.

According to the government, these functionaries have been oriented towards care of children, women and tackling trauma shocks. Around 753 counsellors have been trained in providing psycho-social support to the patients and their family.

Odisha State Disaster Management Authority in coordination with UNFPA and UNICEF has also trained 2471 volunteers to assist the process of COVID management.

“The workforce has been trained on basics including field surveillance, epidemiology, critical care and treatment of COVID patients, ICU management of the patients, infection and prevention control,” Anu Garg, State Labour Secretary.

The training modules were designed as per the research input and guidelines from ICMR, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and AIIMS. Trainings were imparted using online platform. The training materials along with videos and Odia voiceover have been kept for reference in a dedicated website launched on Friday.