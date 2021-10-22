Odisha Cong. working president quits party

Pradeep Majhi too, it is rumoured, is set to join the BJD shortly

Putting speculations to rest, working president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) and a prominent tribal leader Pradeep Majhi resigned on Friday from the primary membership of the party.

In his resignation letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Mr. Majhi said, “I joined the Indian National Congress with utmost enthusiasm with a view to serving the needy people. The party also provided ample opportunity and placed me at the top of others without any demand from my side”.

He said the the party was extremely well managed by Ms. Gandhi’s dynamic leadership until recalcitrant persons occupying pivotal posts at different levels caused its gradual decline. Now the party had all but lost its credibility and it could take a long time to restore it, he said.

Earlier, two Congress MLAs from the region, Chandrasekhar Majhi and Kailash Kulesika, had left the party and joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal.

Just before the 2019 elections, the then Congress working president Naba Kisore Das left the party to join BJD. He is now the State Health Minister.

Mr. Majhi too, it is rumoured, is set to join the BJD shortly.