HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Odisha CM starts disbursing funds under ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ scheme

Funds to the tune of ₹3,397 crore will be spent in 6,794 gram panchayats across the State while majority of 90,723 projects pertain to development of religious places

October 11, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. FILE

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. FILE | Photo Credit: PTI

Three months after the Odisha Cabinet approved the ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ scheme that has been dubbed as a pre-poll sop, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on October 10 officially began disbursing funds for panchayat development in the State.

The State government approved ₹148.50 crore for 297 gram panchayats coming under six Assembly constituencies of Keonjhar district and ₹109 crore for 218 gram panchayats in Bhadrak district.

Odisha has proposed to spend ₹3,397 crore for 6,794 gram panchayats across the State. As many as 90,723 projects will be taken up using the fund. Each panchayat is entitled to get ₹50 lakh. The project cost varies between ₹2.5 lakh and ₹10 lakh.

“Under the Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha programme, the Jagannath culture will be preserved in villages. All temples and religious places will be developed. It is necessary to preserve these centres of culture and tradition for our future generation,” said Mr. Patnaik.

The Odisha CM said efforts were being made to improve digital infrastructure in each village which will lead to setting up of a science park, work hub and banking facilities. Primary schools will also be included in this programme.

According to sources, disbursement of funds under ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ and its implementation would help keep the momentum going till both Assembly and general elections scheduled to be held next year.

Measures would also be taken up to augment rural infrastructure leading to accelerated growth. However, a majority of project proposals that had come from gram panchayats pertained to development of temples.

Related Topics

Orissa

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.