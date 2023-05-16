HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Odisha Class 10 State board results to be declared on May 18

Students will be able to check their results on bseodisha.nic.in from 12 pm

May 16, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
The Odisha Board of Secondary Education. Image for representation only.

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education. Image for representation only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha on Tuesday announced that the results for this year's class 10 board examinations will be declared on May 18.

About 5.32 lakh students appeared in the matriculation examination, which was held from March 10 to 17, board president Ramashish Hazra said.

Students will be able to check their results on bseodisha.nic.in from 12 pm. The results can also be seen by sending an SMS to 5676750, he said.

Results of open school exams and Madhyama exams will also be published on that day, he added.

Related Topics

Orissa / test/examination

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.