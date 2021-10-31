Other States

Odisha announces full tax exemption for electric vehicles, registration fee waiver

In the notification, issued on Friday, Odisha Government announced a 100% exemption on motor vehicles taxes and registration fees for electric vehicles. File   | Photo Credit: Freepik

The Odisha government announced full exemption of motor vehicles taxes and registration fees on electric vehicles (EVs) in the state, as per an official notification.

The decision was taken to encourage faster adoption of EVs, it said.

In the notification, issued on Friday, the State Government announced a 100% exemption on motor vehicles taxes and registration fees for battery-operated vehicles.

The exemption, granted under the Odisha Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, is applicable till 2025.

Further, the State Government has proposed to extend a slew of incentives for the buyers, manufacturers, batteries and charging stations of electric vehicles under the Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy, officials said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 31, 2021 7:15:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/odisha-announces-full-tax-exemption-for-electric-vehicles-registration-fee-waiver/article37268816.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY