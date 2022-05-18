'Objectionable' post against Sharad Pawar: Actor Ketaki Chitale remanded in judicial custody

On May 15, the Pune cyber police, who have also registered a case against actor Ketaki Chitale, said they will seek the actor's custody after the expiry of her remand with the Thane police.

Marathi actress Ketki Chitale being produced before a court for sharing an ‘objectionable’ post on Facebook about NCP President Sharad Pawar, in Thane, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A court here in Maharashtra on May 18 remanded Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale in judicial custody in connection with the case of allegedly sharing an objectionable post on social media about Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar.

Ms. Chitale (29), a film and TV actress, was arrested by the Thane police on May 14 over the post she allegedly shared on her Facebook page. A court had on May 15 sent her in Thane police's custody till May 18.

On May 18, Thane crime branch officials produced Ms. Chitale before a magistrate who remanded her in the magisterial custody. A police official said they had completed the probe into the case registered here.

On May 15, the Pune cyber police, who have also registered a case against Ms. Chitale, said they will seek the actor's custody after the expiry of her remand with the Thane police.

Earlier, cases were also registered against the actor in Mumbai, Akola and Dhule districts in connection with the online post. The cases at these police stations were registered under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) and 153 A (spreading disharmony among people), police said.

The post shared by Ms. Chitale, which was in verse form, was purportedly written by someone else. It contained phrases like "hell is waiting" and "you hate Brahmins", allegedly referring to Mr. Pawar, whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress.