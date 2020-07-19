OBC man thrashed for ‘stealing’ pesticide in M.P.

The Guna police have registered a case and arrested two of the accused who allegedly thrashed a man belonging to an Other Backward Class (OBC) community after he was reportedly caught selling stolen pesticide at a local market.
“We have caught two of the accused and are questioning them. Others involved are being identified,” said Guna Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh.
The incident took place on July 16, two days after a Dalit couple reportedly consumed pesticide while resisting an anti-encroachment drive in Guna district. The District Collector and Superintendent of Police of the district were shunted out later, and a magisterial inquiry ordered.
Vikas Mali had reportedly stolen the pesticide from a local farmer who had bought it for ₹5,500.
“He then sold it to a shopkeeper for ₹3,000. The public caught him and thrashed him,” said Mr. Singh, adding that Mali had been sent to a jail.
Dragged on the road
A video of the incident, which did the rounds on the social media on Saturday, showed Mali being thrashed and dragged on the road with a scarf around his neck.
A resident of Ashoknagar district, he had seven cases registered against him for theft, bootlegging and gambling, among others.
A local court had also issued an arrest warrant against him which was pending, said Mr. Singh.
