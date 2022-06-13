Nupur's remarks meant to divert attention from killings of Pandits: Mehbooba

‘Govt. got an alibi to shoot at Muslims’

Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said the remarks made by ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma was "strategic and deliberate to deflect the attention away from the killings of Kashmiri Pandits, which the government was not able to handle".

"Ms. Sharma used extreme derogatory remarks (against Prophet Muhammed and his wife) and the entire country is witnessing riots. However, no action has been taken against her. I believe what she said was deliberate. It was made to take the attention away from the killings of Kashmiri Pandits and their bad situation," Ms. Mufti said in Srinagar.

“The remarks were aimed to provoke Muslims, and the government got an alibi to shoot at Muslims, beat them and demolish their houses,” the former J&K Chief Minister said.

On the ED summoning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Ms. Mufti said, "The BJP has made institutions like the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and other agencies its alliance partners. Whoever raise their voice, like Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi was doing, are being chased. This is a witch-hunt," Ms. Mufti.

She said Opposition leaders across the country were facing probe by these agencies. "For those who join the BJP, such raids stop suddenly," she said.

Ms. Mufti said India is known the world over for brotherhood, secularism and democracy. "Over 20 crore Muslims are being alienated, fired upon and lynched. The country built on the ideals of Nehru and Gandhi are being reversed. This will have a dangerous impact. You cannot do away with 20 crore of your population," Ms. Mufti said.