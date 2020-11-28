Now, dial M.P. Information Commission helpline for RTI

The helpline will be operational round-the-clock

The Madhya Pradesh Information Commission has set up a grievance redressal forum in a bid to bring greater transparency to its functioning and spread awareness on the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, arguably the country’s first such initiative.

Applicants would be able to know about the status of their appeals and cases through the forum, said Rahul Singh, Information Commissioner for the Rewa Division who set it up on Constitution day on Thursday.

“They can call or WhatsApp a helpline requesting to know the status,” he said.

A team of handlers will relay back the information requested for on the helpline, operational round-the-clock, within 24 hours. Information such as registration details, the next date of hearing, proceedings of previous hearings and copies of orders or directions can be sought by applicants both in Hindi and English.

Further, the helpline will admit queries regarding applications under the Act, including requests for guidance on drafting applications or the appeal process, sections of the Act and functions of different bodies set up under it.

“The forum will bolster our efforts in expanding the Commission outreach to people, initiate a discourse on the RTI and help in boosting applications,” said Mr. Singh.

In addition to the live streaming of hearings, he added, the forum would enable equitable access to the Commission. Applicants and prospective applicants can call up the forum on 94250-14008 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on working days or drop messages any time.