Notices issued to 3 senior Tripura CPI(M) leaders

They instigated supporters to take law into their own hands, say police

The Tripura police will question three prominent CPI(M) leaders in connection with a case concerning their statements allegedly asking party supporters to take law into their own hands to resist politically motivated attacks. They have issued notices to Left Front convenor Bijan Dhar, former MP Jitendra Choudhury and former Minister and MLA Bhanu Lal Saha to appear in person at the Amtali police station here to join investigation.

Speaker Rebati Mohan Das has sanctioned permission to prosecute Mr. Saha against whom the police have registered a case under Sections 120(B), 153(A), 109 and 506 of the IPC. Mr. Saha in his recent post on a social media platform called upon the party workers to be ready with sharp cutting weapons and iron rods to resist attacks allegedly perpetrated by the BJP cadre.

The police said Mr. Dhar and Mr. Choudhury have been booked for the statements. Both have denied the charges and said they have asked them to act in self-defence amid a ‘spate of attacks on our rank and file by the cadre of the ruling party’.

A senior police official said the leaders will be questioned separately from tomorrow (Friday). He did not rule out the possibility of their arrest to make progress in the investigation.

The CPI(M) has termed the police action as ‘politically motivated’ and termed the statements of the leaders as reflections of the ‘relentless attacks on party leaders and supporters across the State’.