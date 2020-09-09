Notice to Manipur hospital for denying admission to pregnant woman

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren on Tuesday said the government had served a show-cause notice on a private hospital in Imphal stating why action should not be taken against it for allegedly refusing admission to a pregnant woman insisting on a COVID-19 negative certificate.
The video showing the woman being wheeled around in the private hospital went viral on social media. Health Minister L. Jayentakumar asked Dr. K. Rajo, Director of Health Services, to take immediate action. An ambulance was dispatched to pick up the woman. Dr. Rajo ensured that the woman was admitted to the J.N. Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, a government medical college, for safe delivery.
The government had recently issued a directive to all private and government hospitals not to deny medical assistance to anyone, including COVID-19 positive persons.
Recently a tribal woman was brought to Imphal for delivery. But government and private hospitals refused to admit her unless she is free of COVID-19. At last the husband took her to a private hospital near Imphal where she died at the gate.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath