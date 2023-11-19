‘Notebook on rivers’ wins literary award in West Bengal

November 19, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Kolkata

A book on the rivers of India was recently honoured with a well-known literary award in West Bengal. Nadijibir Notebook (‘notebook on rivers’) a book in Bengali by writer and river scientist Supratim Karmakar, published in 2022, was honoured with the Namita Chattopadhyay Sahitya Samman 2023 on November 18 at the Bangla Akademi in Kolkata. The book deals with issues concerning the rivers of India, their ecology, and the steps that can be taken for their rejuvenation.

“From rivers like Ajoy, Anjana, Alokananda to Ichamati, the book deals with the rivers of the region. There are references to rivers like Ganga, Churni, Teesta and also to some rivers that have been lost,” Mr. Karmkar told The Hindu.

The writer expressed happiness over the recognition, and pointed out that this was the first time a non-fiction book had been honoured with the literary award. The book deals with several issues, including the construction of dams, hydel power projects, and erosion along rivers banks. Running across 175 pages, the book contains maps, photographs and charts dealing with the ecology of rivers as well as the lives of the people dwelling on their banks.

Mr. Karmakar (34) has authored about half-a-dozen books on rivers and the related socio-ecology of the region. His famous works include Jalanagi Paarer Britanto (‘Stories on the bank of Jalangi’), published in 2018, and Jagadhatri Utsa Sandhane (‘In search of the origins of Goddess Jagadhatri’), published in 2021.

Namita Chattopadhyay was a well-known literary critic, and the award was constituted about 12 years ago by her family members in her honour. “Nadjibi Notebook is an important work as far as the science of rivers is concerned. The book provides an insight into the relationship between people of country and rivers and is an important testament to the fragile ecosystem of our rivers,” the citation of the award reads.