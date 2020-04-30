Not complete job freeze: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has clarified that the moratorium announced on new recruitments in government jobs for a year in the State will apply only to certain posts in universities.

“In universities, where it’s not needed, recruitment will not be done. Wherever the need arises, recruitment will continue,” he said after his announcement earlier this week about a job freeze drew flak from several quarters.

Mr. Khattar said hiring for 12,500 posts for which candidates had already appeared was already in the pipeline.

“These recruitments will be made in due course, which will take total number of recruitments made in the past five years to nearly 86,000,” he said, adding in all about 86,000 recruitments were made during 10 years of previous Congress government.

Separately, on Thursday, the Haryana government decided to put a complete ban on the purchase of new vehicles during the current financial year, except buses for public transport and vehicles used for emergency responses including ambulances, fire tenders.

The decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister here.

“The Cabinet has also decided that even in case of very urgent need of a new car etc, outsourcing, hiring of the vehicles should be resorted to rather than outright purchase,” said an official statement.

Bus fare hike

The Cabinet also decided to increase the bus fare in Haryana for ordinary, luxury, and super luxury buses from 85 paise per passenger per km to ₹1 per passenger per km to partially meet the increased cost of operation of buses from ₹37.48 per km in June 2016 to ₹52.23 per km in December 2019.