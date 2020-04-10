‘Not all soldiers carry weapons, some carry stethoscopes’

Just before entering the COVID-19 ward, Gaurav Jain double checks his personal protective equipment (PPE) — the mask is set, check. The gloves are in place, check. The face shield is intact, check.

“Of course at some level we are scared too,” said Dr. Jain, a second-year junior resident of the Department of Respiratory Medicine at the Sri Aurobindo Medical College and Postgraduate Institute, Indore, one of the COVID-19 hospitals treating 125 patients. “Doctors may run out of equipment, but we are never going to run out of love and compassion we are receiving from everyone now.”

When the stream of cases trickled in around March-end, the department’s doctors, including junior residents, were caught unawares. “We didn’t expect it. Many of us don’t have that kind of skill. We are learning every day,” said Dr. Jain, who belongs to Gwalior district. He felt insecure: “We didn’t know how to handle it. ”

The junior most resident, Jyoti Jaiswal, 26, was thrilled to take on a greater responsibility of being at the frontline. “Seniors have my back. They’ve said if I have doubts during night duty, when there are no consultants, I could call them any time,” said Dr. Jaiswal.

Eventually, as different departments of the hospital teamed up and divided responsibilities, it eased some pressure. Others can screen patients, start treatment based on the protocol and check oxygen levels.

“Whereas we can guide treatment. Even miniscule contributions count. It's teamwork after all. Not all soldiers carry weapons, some carry stethoscope,” said Dr. Jain.

“Dealing with COVID-19 has brought back the nobility of the profession which was clouded in professionalism. It has given back the profession its lost charm. We are getting to fulfil our dream of serving humanity,” said Ravi Dosi, 39, who heads the department, and is faced with an employee refusing to return to hospital fearing infection these days.

‘Scared for our families’

Dr. Dosi admitted not a single day went by when he wasn’t scared, but not for himself. “We are more scared for our families. At times, you see patients pass away on ventilators in seconds and have nightmares of the same happening to you. How devastating it will be for our families. But we have to remain optimistic.”