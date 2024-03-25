GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Noida Police issues ‘no religious prayers, no liquor consumption’ order for Holi 

It also directs that no person should let loose animals like pigs and dogs roam in public places

March 25, 2024 06:41 am | Updated 06:42 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

No religious prayers or processions will be allowed at public places or disputed sites across Noida and Greater Noida on Holi, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said on March 24. In addition, Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed across the Noida and Greater Noida district for Holi. 

Police also ordered that no person shall consume “liquor or intoxicating substances” at any public place and warned that action will be taken under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) in case of the violation of the order.

In its order, the police noted that “peace may be disturbed due to protests by various party workers, farmers’ groups, and other protestors”. 

Additional DCP (law and order) Hirdesh Katheriya in the order said, “Considering the seriousness and urgency of the situation and due to paucity of time, it is not possible to provide an opportunity of hearing to any other party, hence this order is being passed ex-parte.” According to the order, unlawful assembly of five or more people, unauthorised processions or demonstrations, political or religious, are prohibited.

The order bars the use of private drones within a radius of 1 km of government establishments and also bans people from carrying sticks, rods, tridents, swords and firearms in public places.

Although namaz, pooja and any type of religious processions are completely prohibited in public places and public routes, in case of unavoidable circumstances, permission will have to be taken from the Police Commissioner, or the Additional Commissioner of Police or the Deputy Commissioner of the concerned Police Zone, as per the order.  

It also directs that no person should let loose animals like pigs and dogs roam in public places, religious places, procession routes or near religious places during religious gatherings, nor should they cooperate with anyone in doing so, as it might offend certain community’s feelings.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.