No respite from freezing cold

There was no let up in the freezing cold sweeping Haryana and Punjab where Hisar was shivering at 0.2 degrees Celsius and Bathinda at 0.5 degrees.

Hisar in Haryana and Bathinda in Punjab were the coldest places as night temperatures dropped seven notches below normal.

As the cold wave further tightened its grip, Chandigarh, the common capital of the two States, recorded the season’s coldest night of the season so far at 2.9 degrees Celsius, a Met official said here.

Among other places in the region which were under the grip of bone-chilling cold included Narnaul, Sirsa and Rohtak in Haryana, where night temperatures settled at 1.5, 1.8 and 1.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. Adampur in Punjab reeled at a minimum temperature of 1 degress.

Karnal, Bhiwani and Ambala, too, were under the influence of piercing cold recording respective minimums of 3.8, 3.3 and 3.7 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the MeT official said that fog also continued to engulf most places in Haryana and Punjab reducing visibility levels in the morning. The cold wave conditions are likely to continue for the next two days.