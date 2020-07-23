No public celebrations for I-Day due to pandemic, says M.P. govt.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday decided against organising public celebrations to mark the Independence Day this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting, said Home Minister Narottam Mishra. “Celebrations will be held at one location in Bhopal where the Chief Minister and the Council of Ministers will take part,” he said.
Until now, celebrations were attended by public representatives at the district and the tehsil level. “This time, only officials will take part in celebrations. And no public celebrations, including school functions and parades, will be organised,” he said.
On other Cabinet decisions, Mr. Mishra said manufacturing units worth at least ₹25 crore would be considered mega ones, instead of those worth at least ₹1 crore earlier.
“There is the issue of employment during the COVID times. Weavers’ units will also be considered mega ones so that women employed in the sector are included,” he said.
Mr. Mishra told journalists that the insurance for safai karamcharis had been increased. “In case of natural death, it has been increased to ₹1 lakh from ₹50,000. And in case of death owing to accidents, the amount has been increased to ₹2 lakh from ₹1 lakh,” he said.
